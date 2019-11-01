Akshay Kumar shares heartwarming life lesson after meeting an old couple

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is known far and wide to have a heart of gold that reflects not only in the characters that he essays but also his real-life endeavours.

The 52-year-old Padman actor was melting hearts all over again after he along with his daughter Nitara took a morning walk and met an old couple in the village who showered the two with love and hospitality.

The Khiladi actor turned to his social media to share with his fans and followers the life lesson that he learnt from the little interaction.

“Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!,” read his tweet.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi after his latest Mission Mangal.