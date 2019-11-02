Do most Pakistanis agree with Fazl's call to hold the march?

Most Pakistanis do not agree with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's decision to hold the Azadi March under the current circumstances, according to the results of a recent nationwide poll conducted.

The nationwide Jang Geo News Poll was conducted this year in collaboration with Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultant.

The poll results revealed that 54 percent did not agree with Fazl's decision to hold the Azadi March while 21 percent agreed with it. Twenty-one percent said they did not give any opinion.

In response to another question, 63 percent people were of the view that the Islamabad march will not be able to inflict any damage on the government. Twenty-four percent were of the contrary opinion while 13 percent did not give any opinion.

In response to the question as to whether the opposition's movement was against the poor performance of the government, 33 percent said yes while 46 percent said it was to hide the opposition's corruption.

Fifty-three percent of the population agreed with the government's decision to allow the JUI-F to hold its Azadi March while 41 percent did not agree with it. Six percent did not give any opinion.

In response to another interesting question, 40 percent of the people surveyed identified inflation as Pakistan's biggest problem. Fifteen percent thought unemployment was the country's biggest issue while seven percent identified corruption. Six percent said poverty was the country's biggest issue while five percent said it was occupied Kashmir.

Sixty-one percent of the people surveyed said that they were satisfied with the government's performance on the issue of occupied Kashmir while 17 percent said they were not.

A whopping 73 percent said yes when asked if Prime Minister Imran's UNGA address would help in solving the Kashmir crisis while 21 percent said no. Three percent did not give their opinion.











