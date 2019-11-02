Watch: JUI-F leader mistakenly urges crowd to chant 'Go Nawaz Go'

ISLAMABAD: Protesters were puzzled at JUI-F leader Maulana Atta ul Haq Durvesh after he urged them to chant 'Go Nawaz Go' mistakenly at the Azadi March jalsa, on Saturday.



Urging the crowd to chant 'Go Imran Go', the JUI-F leader mistakenly called on protesters to chant 'Go Nawaz Go'. He retracted after other leaders present on-stage intervened and reminded Durvesh of what he was saying.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to resign, on Friday. He said that in case the prime minister did not resign, protesters had the capability to march on to the Prime Minister House and make the prime minister resign forcibly after 'arresting' him.