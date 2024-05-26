Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is greeting Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Pakistan on April 22, 2024. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has expressed sorrow over the tragic death of top Iranian leaders in the recent helicopter crash, saying the late president and the foreign minister “were true friends of Pakistan and exceptional leaders,” the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The army chief's statement came during a telephonic conversation with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS extended deep condolences over the sad and unfortunate incident of the helicopter crash on May 19 which led to the demise of Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Amir Abdollahain and other senior officials.

Gen Munir expressed that the Iranian president and the foreign minister were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan, as per the ISPR.

The COAS highlighted that the loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable. "[The] COAS on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families."

The army chief further said that Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together.

General Bagheri thanked the COAS for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also undertook a day-long visit to Iran earlier this week to offer condolences to the country's leadership on the death of the top officials including Raisi who was laid to rest on Thursday in his home town Mashhad.

The 63-year-old died alongside his foreign minister and six others after their helicopter went down in the country’s mountainous northwest while returning from a dam inauguration on the border with Azerbaijan.