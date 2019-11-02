How many people are participating in Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March?

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is holding an anti-government rally in Islamabad, that his party has dubbed as Azadi March.



People from different walks of life including activists of opposition parties are participating in the Azadi March but major number is of JUI-F workers and students of Madrasa.

In a latest video, Maulana Fazl says ‘a sea of humans is sitting in Islamabad’. He also invited others across the country to join them in the federal capital.

However, the number of participants in the Azadi March is contradictory. A senior journalist says Azadi March in Islamabad is huge, it has beaten expectations. The journalist further says PTI and PAT could have managed to bring out just 10 percent of this level of participation in 2014 sit-in.

An Urdu daily reported the number of participants of Azadi March saying when they reached Lahore the number of participants was 100,000; independent sources say the number of participants is 90,000 while according to police 60,000 people are attending the march. PTI says participants are 20,000 in number.

According to AFP, tens of thousands of JUI-F workers rallied alongside members of major opposition parties in Islamabad.

Earlier, AFP had reported saying thousands of people are attending the march.

Also, the JUI-F chief on Friday managed to get key leaders of all the opposition parties on the container, including opposition leader and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP, QWP chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and others, who pledged to get rid of the government.