Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s reality behind rumoured relationship revealed

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have recently parted ways after their brief romance but their rumoured relationship continues to intrigue fans even now.

Kartik Aaryan become a heartthrob after his mega hit films as he is often seen getting linked to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor has come forth revealing the truth behind all the linkup rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Kartik said that he doesn’t pay heed to the rumours but surely loves all the attention he gets.



Kartik said that he feels flattered to receive so much love and appreciation from both the ladies and that he is happy to get a chance to work with both.

The actor also said that he is single by choice.

On the professional front, Kartik will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Ananya Panday and Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.