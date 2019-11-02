close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 2, 2019

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s reality behind rumoured relationship revealed

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 02, 2019
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s reality behind rumoured relationship revealed

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have recently parted ways after their brief romance but their rumoured relationship continues to intrigue fans even now.

Kartik Aaryan become a heartthrob after his mega hit films as he is often seen getting linked to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Read More: Sara Ali Khan runs into former flames Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya and it wasn't 'awkward' at all

The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor has come forth revealing the truth behind all the linkup rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

View this post on Instagram

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ️ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ️ I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ‍️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Kartik said that he doesn’t pay heed to the rumours but surely loves all the attention he gets.

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan not bitter after parting ways, reveals source

Kartik said that he feels flattered to receive so much love and appreciation from both the ladies and that he is happy to get a chance to work with both.

The actor also said that he is single by choice.

On the professional front, Kartik will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Ananya Panday and Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood