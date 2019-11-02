Sara Ali Khan's secret diet and workout plan revealed by her nutritionist Dr Siddant Bhargava

B-Town actor Sara Ali Khan is the ultimate source of inspiration for all those pushing themselves to hit the gym and get rid of those extra kilos, and it looks like fans may finally have the answer.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor’s journey to weight loss is no news for the world as the starlet has time and again opened up about how she shed those extra kilos.

Sara’s nutritionist on the other hand, has some additional tips and information that could be a massive help to anyone looking to get in shape and wanting that added push.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Simmba star’s nutritionist as well as close friends Dr Siddhant Bhargava unveiled her diet and shed light on other aspects of her weight loss passage.

“Sara had gone up to 96 kilos and she has lost around 40 kilos now. It took her about a year and a half to do it the first time and at that time, the major change she brought in her diet was to stop all the junk food. Sara is a foodie and she can out-eat me in certain places,” he said.

“So, she cut down all her junk food and she knew a major thing has gone from her diet and the second thing she understood was that she has to start working out. She had set a goal in her mind and continued to work out and maintained her diet with no cheat days. She understood that she has to do it now and there’s no other way around,” he added.

He further spoke about her workout plans saying: “Back then, her workout consisted of Pilates and a lot of cardio. Once she came into the limelight and understood that this is where she wants to be, we started including different forms of workout. She is also very fond of kick-boxing.”