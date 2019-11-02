SRK collects birthday wishes from Kajol, Madhuri, Anushka Sharma and others

Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving an abundance of blessings and wishes from eminent Bollywood celebrities, his former and current co-stars and fans as he turned another year older on Saturday.

SRK who is celebrating his 54th birthday today was felicitated by a number of luminaries including his former heroines Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Priety Zinta and Juhi Chawla, as well as the current ones.

These include Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana.

The King Khan was even surprised with a massive midnight celebration by his fans outside his house in Mumbai 'Mannat'.