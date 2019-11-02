Priyanka Chopra reveals the one thing that made her fall in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been going strong ever since they tied the knot in 2018. As the first anniversary of the power couple approaches next month, Priyanka and Nick have been revealing endearing details about their relationship and how they manage to keep up with each other’s lives despite distances.

In a revelation made recently, global icon Priyanka came forth unveiling that one thing that eventually made her fall head over heels in love with husband Nick Jonas.

The glamourous diva stated that it was Nick’s passion and the way he is so ‘ambitious’ and ‘driven’ that swept her off the feet.



The Quantico actor added that their professional lives are very important to them as they have both come from 'non-entitled' backgrounds and that they have worked hard to get to where they are.



Priyanka also said that in order to make their marriage work smoothly, they don’t spend more than two to three weeks apart and try to balance their professional and personal lives together.

The 36-year-old actor was last seen in Hindi movie The Sky is Pink. Meanwhile, Nick will soon be gearing up for the promotional duties of his next release Jumanji: The Next Level while also touring across the US for Jonas Brothers.