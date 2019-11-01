Naeem ul Haque laughs off Fazl's threat to 'arrest' PM Imran

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque laughed off JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's threat to 'arrest' the premier.

Taking to Twitter, Naeemul Haque said that Fazl had fooled the country for decades and now it seemed to have 'lost his balance completely'.

"Hahaha Maulana Diesel threatens to “ arrest” PM from his house. After fooling the country for decades now he seems to have . lost his balance completely. No wonder he lost so badly last year at his home town DI Khan to an ordinary worker of PTI as did Bilawal in Lyari," he tweeted.



He also slammed the JUI-F chief for blaming the prime minister for 'selling out Kashmir'.

"Hahaha Maulana Diesel. Accuses The PTI government of selling out Kashmir after touring the the world many times on government expense to “ promote Kashmir” and having some real time fun. Maulana you are the real seller of Kashmir," he tweeted.



Naeem took aim at Shehbaz as well, criticising the PML-N president for his vitriol against the prime minister.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given Prime Minister Imran a two-day deadline to ensure that the prime minister goes home or they would advance.

"We cannot show more patience," he said. "We are giving two days' time otherwise the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the prime minister," he added.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the incumbent government has left the people of occupied Kashmir alone. He said that the people of Kashmir will fight for their independence and right to self-determination.