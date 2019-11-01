Fazl gives PM Imran two days to resign

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given Prime Minister Imran a two-day deadline to resign.

"We cannot show more patience," he said. "We are giving two days' time otherwise the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the prime minister," he added.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the incumbent government has left the people of occupied Kashmir alone. He said that the people of Kashmir will fight for their independence and right to self-determination.

Fazl lashed out at Prime Minister Imran for linking his march to India.

Read more: Fazl gives institutions a two-day deadline

"On the one hand, you are about to sign an agreement with India for Kartarpur and you're making accusations against me," he said.

He slammed the government for failing to live up to its promises. Falz said that the government had promised to build five million homes for the poor.

"They have demolished more than five million homes instead," he said.

Fazl said that the prime minister had promised that his government would improve the economy to the extent that people from overseas would seek jobs in the country.

"Only two people have sought employment in Pakistan from abroad--the FBR chairman and the State Bank governor," he said.

Fazl said that the rulers could not be allowed to further play with the people of Pakistan.

"Youngsters in this country are committing suicides. Rickshaw drivers are setting fire to their rickshaws," he said.

Fazl said that the economy of the country had been destroyed and unemployment was on the rise.

Fazl responds to allegations of using religious card

The JUI-F chief lashed out at the government for alleging that he was using the religious card to instigate the masses.

"Who are you to deny me the right when our constitution talks about religion," he asked. "Who are you to deny me my rights that are enshrined in the constitution?"