Aishwarya Rai had been the real hero for her manager instead of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, King of Bollywood, had been getting showered with praises over coming to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager at a party earlier, but it appears that the real hero donning the red cape had been someone else.

As per a report by Times of India, it had been none other than Aishwarya who had come to the rescue of her manager, Archana Sadanand at the Bachchan’s Diwali party hosted earlier this week.

Also Read: Salman Khan hails SRK a hero after he saved Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire

The report revealed that she had been the first to respond at the spot and had also torn off Archana’s lehenga which had caught fire from a diya while she was leaving the party.

After the diva’s quick response, it was Shah Rukh Khan who had stepped in and offered Archana his sherwani to cover herself.