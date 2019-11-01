Sara Ali Khan dazzles in stunning animal printed dress on magazine cover

Sara Ali Khan has left her fans in awe as she recently turned cover-girl for a magazine's latest photoshoot.



Gracing the cover, the diva rocked a stunning animal print wherein she posed in gorgeous dewy makeup and minimalist gold jewellery.

The Simmba starlet’s hair was perfectly styled in soft curls and she managed to sweep everyone off their feet with her beautiful look.

Sara Ali Khan runs into former flames Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya and it wasn't 'awkward' at all

Sara shared the cover on Instagram and captioned it with a leopard emoticon.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aaj Kal opposite former rumoured boyfriend and in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.