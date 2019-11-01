Shah Rukh Khan to make magical appearance in Ranbir-Alia’s 'Brahmastra'?

Shah Rukh Khan be making a magical appearance in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra according to Mumbai Mirror.



Sources close to the actor have revealed that the King of Bollywood has already set aside days for the shooting of his cameo in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

It added that SRK will play an integral part in the narrative of Ranbir’s journey in the film and his cameo will leave a lasting impact.

The report also stated that SRK will shoot for his portion before the end of this year.



“It’s a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end,” the source was quoted as saying.

This isn’t the first time Shah Rukh and Ranbir will share screen space together.

In Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shah Rukh Khan played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ex-husband and his role was massively loved.