Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's golden rule for keeping up with each other

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have come forth revealing their secret to withstanding the test of time and distance in their relationship.



With their first wedding anniversary drawing near, the pair have been rather busy keeping up with their professional schedules.

Priyanka Chopra to spin magic with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

However, we still find pictures of the two together time and time again as the couple never fails to warm their fan’s hearts with the love they share.

In order to fight through the distance both of them have, Priyanka has revealed that both of them will never go more than two or three weeks without seeing each other.

Priyanka Chopra likes to do 'challenging movies'

This rule holds out no matter what part of the world the husband-wife duo is currently residing in.

Priyanka also revealed that they video-call all the time and make an effort to make sure the other is fully aware of whatever is going on in their lives.





