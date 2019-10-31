Moin Khan defends Sarfaraz by branding PCB 'unjust'

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their “unjust” treatment with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was sacked from captaincy from all three formats earlier this month.

Moin defended Sarfaraz by saying he led the Pakistan team to hold the top position in T20Is, and that it was not fair to remove him from at least the shorter format’s team.

“Sarfaraz was decent in T20I. His captaincy was upto the mark and he was performing as well as well. It was totally unfair to remove him from this format of the game,” said Moin, who also coaches the PSL team Quetta Gladiators that is led by Sarfaraz.

Read more: 7 times PCB dropped the ball in 2019

“Sarfaraz is a strong and hardworking man and he shouldn’t feel let down by this. I am sure he’ll comeback stronger but the only way to reply to opposition is by performing well and working hard,” suggested Moin, who is also a former Pakistan team selector.



He also indirectly criticised PCB’s decision to appoint Azhar Ali as Test captain.

“While you try to adopt an Australian style of domestic cricket here, you are not doing anything like them to improve your captain. Instead, you suddenly bring out someone who is either nearing his retirement or has already stepped aside as your captain which doesn’t give a good sign,” he added.

Read more: The inside truth on Sarfaraz Ahmed's sacking

Moin also believes that Sarfaraz can still make a comeback.

“If Misbah can comeback at 37 and lead Pakistan, then there’s no reason why Sarfaraz can’t make a comeback,” he added.

“This is what sports teaches you, you get knocked one day and the other day you’re up again,” he said.

When talking about the possible challenges Pakistan will face in Australia, Moin added that the team will have an uphill task to prove themselves.

“We all wish and pray for our team’s success, but it will be an uphill task and the team will have to work really hard as Australians are always so dangerous at home,” he said.