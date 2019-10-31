Kartik Aaryan dating Ananya Panday?

Kartik Aaryan after parting ways with Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan was snapped out for birthday dinner with Ananya Panday sparking dating rumours.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who will be sharing the screen in their upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ stepped out for dinner date at a five-star hotel after the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film.

The duo was snapped by paparazzi leaving the venue in their respective cars.

Ananya turned 21 on Thursday and also received a special gift from Kartik. The Student Of The Year 2 actress on the set of a dance reality show asked for his moustache to be shaved off. Fulfilling her demand, Kartik decided to get it shaved off on national television.

Ananya was surprised with this as it was a hilarious moment on the sets of the television show.

Sara Khan and Kartik Aaryan broken up with each other after their rumoured relationship hit rock-bottom.

Sara and Kartik were unable to make their relationship work owing to their busy schedules.

The two tried to keep up, visiting each other on sets but had failed to cope with the constant pressure from work and the paparazzi.

However, Pinkvilla mentioned, that they are on good and cordial terms, despite their fallout and maintain good rapport with each other.

The former couple has a film coming out soon called Aaj Kal. It will see the light of day on February 14, 2020.