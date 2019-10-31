Kylie Jenner files restraining order against intoxicated fan who broke into her mansion

Kylie Jenner reportedly filed a restraining order against an intoxicated fan who hiked to her mansion. The star called the fan, ‘a glass pipe-smoking-fan’ who managed to make it to the star’s $12 million dollar Hidden Hills house on Tuesday.

The fan was a 22-year-old-man and was charged with two counts of misdemeanor, trespass and felony charges of bringing contraband (the pipe) into a jail, after reportedly, ‘pounding on the front door’ of the young millionaire’s eight-bedroom mansion, ‘demanding to see’ the star.

Kylie Jenner’s lawyer filed all necessary legal charges and ensured that the publicly indecent fan stays at a minimum of 100 yards away from Kylie, her cars and her home, at all times.

Luckily the star and her 20-month-old daughter were not inside the apparently-gated-community at the time the area was trespassed.



A source revealed the star is concerned for her welfare, “She's afraid the guy will continue to stalk her and come to her home in the future. She says the guy follows her and other members of her family on social media.”

Thankfully, in more severe cases the star can always retreat towards one of her family’ neighboring mansions, as well as the seven-bedroom mansion she purchased alongside Travis Scott for almost $13.45 million.