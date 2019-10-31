Selena Gomez refutes dating rumours yet again

Selena Gomez is a happy single woman who makes sure everyone on social media knows about it. The former Disney star took to Instagram, on Wednesday to clarify her relationship status to the masses, yet again.

Selena took to Instagram to address the flooding rumours and openly stated, “I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing not mine.”

Even during an interview with show Zang Sang, the star stated, “I’ve been super, super single for two years.”

This reveal comes even though Selena was briefly spotted reuniting with Bieber in church, in the fall of 2017. The pair went on a number of flirty dates before the pop sensation began dating his now-wife Hailey Baldwin who he tied the knot with in a court-house marriage.



The singer went on to say, “I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication.”



Although she states that she is currently ‘chillin’ and ‘having way too much fun being single’. It wasn’t always this peachy for the star. She is quoted as saying, “It sucked for the first year, I was like, "I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored." But ya, now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”