Priyanka Chopra to spin magic with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh – the duo that created magic on the screens in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani – is yet again contemplating to be roped in the director’s upcoming venture called Baiju Bawra.

The magnum opus that chronicles the revenge saga of music maestro Baiju Bawra might see the pairing of Bhansali’s lucky mascot Ranveer and Priyanka.

According to a report, Bhansali has approached Pee Cee to play the lead in the movie, however an official statement is awaited in this regard.

If rumours are indeed true, this will be Pee Cee and Ranveer’s fourth venture together after Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.



As per sources, the revenge saga will go on floors after Bhansali wraps up shooting Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiwadi which will be releasing on September 11, 2020.