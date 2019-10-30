Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali weaving magic on screens once again?

The fan-favourite actor and director duo of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali may gearing up for another crowd-pleasing mega hit as the director has reportedly roped in Singh for his upcoming.

Rumour has it, that the Padmaavat director may be getting one of his favourites from the industry in for his upcoming directorial for the fourth time.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Ranveer is reuniting with the acclaimed director for the lead role in Baiju Bawra – Revenge Story of a Maverick Maestro.

"While Gangubai Kathiawadi is more of a dark emotional, action drama of the world of brothels, crime, dons and rich men who visit the world of brothels, Baiju Bawra is a pure musical and a dramatized version of the story of the uniquely talented singer Baiju Bawra. It’s to Bhansali’s credit that he is choosing to direct two projects in stark contrast to the other," the source stated.

"And the filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh. Who else can play the passionate, emotional, deeply vengeful and yet intensely romantic Baiju, than Ranveer? SLB and Ranveer have met and the filmmaker has offered the young actor the role of Baiju Bawra. The movie won’t start before next year and by then Ranveer would have completed his other films," it was further added.



"Baiju Bawra is about a young and extremely talented dhrupad singer-composer by the same name, who challenged composer, musician and Hindustani classical vocalist Tansen, to a singing duel, to avenge the death of his musician father, at the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar. When Tansen’s sentries try to stop Baiju’s father from singing, and he dies in the struggle, he makes the young Baiju promise to take revenge against Tansen," it was revealed further.

"If Ranveer gives his nod to the movie, it will be again another challenging role for him as he will need some training and knowledge as a singer and musician. It will be interesting to see who plays his romantic interest – will it be Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra? Priyanka holds an edge as she’s an internationally acclaimed singer in her own right," the grapevine concluded.