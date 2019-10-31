RB Leipzig tear Wolfsburg apart in German Cup

BERLIN: RB Leipzig demolished Wolfsburg 6-1 in the German Cup on Wednesday after a second-half exhibition featuring four goals in 13 minutes from the visiting side.



Leipzig trail Wolfsburg by two points in the Bundesliga but grabbed the lead on 13 minutes in their last-32 tie courtesy of an own goal by Dutch defender Jeffrey Bruma.

Marcel Sabitzer scored Leipzig´s second in the 55th minute and opened the floodgates, with goals from Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Timo Werner padding the score out to 5-0.

Germany forward Werner struck again in the 88th minute before Wolfsburg got a consolation goal from Wout Weghorst.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen dominated second division side Heidenheim, winning 4-1. Milot Rashica scored after just six minutes, with Leonardo Bittencourt and Davy Klaassen adding two more before the game had reached 20 minutes.

Austrian defender Marco Friedl added a fourth in the 41st minute, before Heidenheim´s Marc Schnatterer converted a penalty in first-half injury time.

Amateur side SC Verl continued their miraculous German Cup run, advancing to the last 16 after defeating second-division Holsten Kiel 8-7 in a penalty shootout.

Home side Verl, who play in the fourth division of German football, equalised in the 45th minute through Nico Hecker after Kiel opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Janni Luca Serra.

Both sides converted each of their five penalties, with the shootout eventually going to its ninth round. Verl´s Zlatko Janjic scored from the spot, before Kiel´s Phil Neumann failed to convert to send the minnows through.

Verl had defeated Bundesliga side Augsburg in their first-round fixture.

In another match decided by a penalty shootout, two-time German Cup winners Kaiserslauten won 6-5 over Nuremberg, after the score finished 2-2 following extra time.

In Wednesday´s late games, Borussia Dortmund welcome Borussia Moenchengladbach, while Duesseldorf take on Erzgebirge, Hertha Berlin face Dynamo Dresden and St Pauli take on Eintracht Frankfurt.