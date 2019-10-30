Sharjeel Khan conducts anti-corruption lecture for U19 Cricketers in Karachi

Karachi: Flamboyant opening batsman Sharjeel Khan took another step towards his return to competitive cricket on Wednesday when he, according to roadmap set for him by PCB, conducted an anti-corruption lecture for U19 Cricketers in Karachi.

Sharjeel was banned from all forms of cricket for five years by PCB after he was convicted of spot-fixing in Pakistan Super League 2017. Half of the sentence was suspended.

The PCB decided to waive the suspended sentence this August after Sharjeel met with PCB and offered an unconditional apology for his “irresponsible conduct that brought embarrassment to everyone”. The opening batsman had also sought forgiveness from the PCB and the fans.

A roadmap was decided by PCB and Sharjeel to allow him to reintegrate into the game following a rehabilitation program.

According to a PCB statement in August 2019, the rehabilitation program set for Sharjeel included attending and delivering lectures on the PCB anti-corruption code, as well as visits to orphanages as part of his social responsibility, before he takes part in integration sessions with the national squad.

Following the roadmap set for him, Sharjeel visited Naya Nazimabad Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday and delivered an anti-corruption lecture to U19 Cricketers from Balochistan and Sindh after their National U19 tournament game.

Sharjeel emphasized on staying away from corrupt elements and highlighted PCB’s anti-corruption code. He also spoke about the consequences of not following the code.

He is scheduled to deliver a similar lecture at other venues as well.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, according to sources, has already allowed the batsman to participate in club cricket in order to regain his form as he was away from cricket for nearly 30 months.