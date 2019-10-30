Aamina Sheikh, Mohib Mirza end marriage after 14 years

Aamina Sheikh and Mohib Mirza, one of Pakistan's highly sought-after couples, have ended their 14-year long marriage.

The actor confirmed during an interview with a local news channel about calling it quits with Sheikh.



Upon being asked about the rumours rife regarding their split, Mirza stated: “No, we are not together.”

The two had gotten hitched earlier back in 2005 and are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Meissa.

On the work front, Sheikh was seen last in Asim Abbasi’s Cake, which received massive acclaim across Pakistan and around the world.

Separately, Mirza is currently gearing up for his next film titled Ishrat.