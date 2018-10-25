Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Among the various snags that are hurled the way of women in the country, body shaming remains a prominent one and Pakistani actor Aamina Sheikh has decided to break her silence on it.

The 37-year-old had turned to Instagram to address and share her own experience on the mammoth issue that lifts up and maintains the unattainable beauty standards in society, thereby shattering the confidence of many girls.

“In school they used to say ‘you have a hockey field for a forehead Aamina’ and I used to find that hilarious!” she started off.

She went on to state: “Even now I find myself quoting that when notable designers, directors, photographers, makeup artists or colleagues admire it. Many television industry insiders still suggest that I cover it as ‘its too big and makes the face look strange.’ They tell me not to tie my hair so tightly as it’ll further recede the hairline and ‘you cannot afford that.’ I totally get it and take it with my stride.”

“These voices have never hindered me at all and I’d like to share why,” she added.

Treading ahead to the topic of her indestructible confidence, she went on to write: “During my upbringing, my parents, my siblings, my homeground – they never made any such comments. Such observations of one’s physical appearance was never a topic of concern in the home. It was almost always about education, about developing life skills and traits, discipline etc. The only concerns in the household were matters that would later help us steer our lives successfully in a balanced and healthy way. That’s it!”



The Cake starlet went on to conclude her powerful message saying: “Please be mindful, create that nest, that safe space and respectfully raise your children to be able to take the shame out of body shaming ! It begins with you!”