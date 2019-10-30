Ananya Pandey gets birthday wishes from Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood newbie Ananya Pandey after her big debut in Bollywood has managed to not just win over the audience but also insiders from the industry as they send their love on her 21st birthday.

Social media erupted with well-wishes and pleasantries for the Pati Patni Aur Woh star with not just fans but even Bollywood insiders sending her their love.

From Raveena Tandon to Alia Bhatt, B-Town celebrities have posted photos and extended their wishes to the starlet.

Bhumi Pednekar, co-star in her debut film, posted a glamorous photo with Ananya on her Instagram account.

"Here’s wishing this cute little girl @ananyapanday ❤️ a very happy birthday."





