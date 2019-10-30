close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Ananya Pandey gets birthday wishes from Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019
Ananya Panday marks her 21st birthday. Photo. Instagram

Bollywood newbie Ananya Pandey after her big debut in Bollywood has managed to not just win over the audience but also insiders from the industry as they send  their love on her 21st birthday.

Social media erupted with well-wishes and pleasantries for the Pati Patni Aur Woh star with not just fans but even Bollywood insiders sending her their love.

Also Read:  Ananya Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Kartik Aaryan

From Raveena Tandon to Alia Bhatt, B-Town celebrities have posted photos and extended their wishes to the starlet.

Bhumi Pednekar, co-star in her debut film, posted a glamorous photo with Ananya on her Instagram account.

"Here’s wishing this cute little girl @ananyapanday ❤️ a very happy birthday."


