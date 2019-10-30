Sara Ali Khan runs into former flames Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya and it wasn't 'awkward' at all

Everyone from inside and outside the industry seems to be head over heels for Sara Ali Khan as the actor somehow manages to keep herself away from the bad books of all, including some of her former flames.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath is for sure not one to hold grudges as she was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with not one but two of her former flames and as per sources, things did not go awkward at all.

The Simmba starlet had attended the Diwali bash earlier this week hosted by Karan Johar, where she met with Kartik Aaryan with whom she ended her brief romance only recently.

Apart from that, the actor also ran into another one of her ex-boyfriends, Veer Pahariya.



A source close to Sara told Pinkvilla: “Recently, Sara was seen with her exes at two separate Diwali parties held in Mumbai. It wasn’t awkward for her at all as she believes in maintaining professionalism. Sara hails from an extremely cultured background and has been known to be courteous. Throughout the parties, she maintained decency and dignified interactions with all."