Did you take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s woman crush?

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture alongside her woman crush on Wednesday and it is none other than her amazingly talented mother Amrita Singh.



The Simmba starlet who looks like a spitting image of her mom posted a loved-up picture with Amrita where both the ladies can be seen smiling to the camera while embracing each other.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates siblinghood with Ibrahim by her side on Bhai Dooj

While Sara was clad in a golden sharara, with her makeup spot on, Amrita was seen sporting a gorgeous shalwar kameez and was all set for celebrations with her make-up and jewellery on point.

Sara captioned the picture, “Woman Crush Wednesday My Whole Life Everyday #likemotherlikedaughter #mommysgirl #gotitfrommymama.”

The Coolie no 1 starlet was seen celebrating Diwali with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim, and also dad Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan.

