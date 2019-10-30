SALU extends examination form submission date

SUKKUR: Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur has extended the date of submission of examination forms of B.A, B.Com Part-I (failure), B.A, B.Com Part-II (fresh) and M.A previous and final (fresh & failure) for the Annual Examinations-2019 up to October 31st without any late fee.



The schedule of the examinations fees has been sent to affiliated degree colleges.

The candidates have been advised to visit their colleges for further information.