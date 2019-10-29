Modi takes Islamophobic MEPs to IoK

ISLAMABAD: India, under extreme pressure from the international community to justify its denial of political and other rights to Kashmiris, has arranged a non-official visit to Kashmir today of a group of 27 Members of European Parliament (MEPs). Twenty-two of these MEPs are from far-right political parties. Most of these parties are known for their Islamophobic statements and extremist views.

The visit of the MEPs in their private capacity has been arranged by a lesser known NGO called WESTT which is headed by a CEO of Indian origin, Ms Madi Sharma. Mr Modi’s regime was under extreme pressure after the Oct 22 hearing of Foreign Relations Committee of US Congress House of Representative to inquire about the human rights abuses in Kashmir. US State Department Assistant Secretary for South Asia, Ms Alice Wells, Chairman of Foreign Asia subcommittee on Asia , Bred Sherman and a number of members of Congress were critical of the non-access of diplomats, members of Congress and journalists to Kashmir to ascertain the political and human rights situation there.

A member of the European Parliament from the UK, Theresa Griffin, who is not a part of this delegation, said today that the group of far-right MEPs currently visiting Kashmir are not in any way an "official" delegation. She added that they do not speak for the European Parliament. Griffin said that the shutdown in Kashmir must be ended and constitutional rule of law restored. Another European Union MP from North West England, Chris Davies, was allegedly uninvited from visiting Kashmir after he expressed the desire to "travel freely, unaccompanied". Chris Davies was a part of the group of EU MPs who were invited to visit Kashmir to see the situation on ground.

Meanwhile, the markets remained shut since Tuesday morning as the delegation arrived in Srinagar amid reports of clashes between protestors and security forces.

Indian senior politicians who voted for Mr Modi’s annexation of Kashmir heavily criticized the Indian government’s desperate act to invite a group MEPs in their private capacity to ward off criticism by different foreign ministries and multi-lateral agencies. Rajya Sabha Member Mr Subramanian Swamy who is a vocal supporter of the Kashmir annexation, expressed astonishment as to why Indian Ministry of External Affairs has arranged the visit of European Union MPs to Kashmir in their private capacity. He added that this was a perversion of national policy and urged the government to cancel the visit.

US Assistant Secretary of State Ms Alice Wells told the Foreign Relations committee on Oct 22 that the Indian government has not allowed any US diplomat to visit Kashmir after the Aug 5th annexation. Ms Alice Wells, after repeated questions by members, assured the Foreign Relations committee that she is strongly and persistently demanding the Indian government to allow access to members of Congress, US diplomats and international journalists to Kashmir. In the special hearing, a number of Members of Congress had asked for a first-hand account of the blockade of communication facilities, detention of thousands of locals including children of age 10, scores of political leaders and difficulties in getting medical care besides other issues.

On October 3, US Congressman Chris Van Hollen’s, who was in India for a conference, requested for a visit to Srinagar which was declined by the Indian government. Over 50 members of both houses of the US Congress have written to President Trump, the UN and the Indian government to restore political and other human rights of Kashmiris. UN special rapporteurs at the Human Rights Council said in their statements that request to visit Kashmir was turned down.

Senior leader of Indian Congress and Member Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh on MEPs visit said on Monday, “When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J&K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J&K? This is an outright insult to India's own parliament and our democracy!”

Mr Jairam Ramesh stated that its beyond comprehension as to why a group (not official delegation) of 27 MEPs - 22 of them affiliated to far-Right parties - are visiting India in a private capacity - organized by an NGO and being taken to Kashmir. Another senior Congress leader, Mr Shashi Tharor, called this an insult to Indian democracy.

Majority of the MEPs from different European countries belong to parties with far-right agenda of Anti-Immigration and some are known for their Islamophobic statements. According to Indian media, six members from France’s far-right Rassemblement party, five from the Polish far-right Prawo i Sprawiedliwość, four from the UK’s right-wing Brexit Party, two each from Italy’s far-right Lega Party and Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland as well as members of the Czech Republic's center-right KDU-ČSL, Belgium’s right-wing Vlaams Belang and Spain’s far-Right VOX. The delegation met Indian prime minister and national security advisor on Monday.