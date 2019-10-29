Islamabad motorway video: Case registered over obscene incident

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered regarding the viral video recorded reportedly on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway under Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a report in Daily Jang, Motorway police officer Khizer Hayat approached the Kot Momin Police Station and got the case registered.

The officer said that the incident took place within his jurisdiction, following which the video went viral on social media.

He further said that the vehicle is registered under the name of a certain Danish — a resident of Islamabad’s Blue Area.

An unidentified lady has also been named in the case.