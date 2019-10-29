Sara Ali Khan celebrates siblinghood with Ibrahim by her side on Bhai Dooj

Sara Ali Khan has found new ways of annoying her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of Bhai Dooj on Tuesday.



Bhai Dooj is a festival celebrated by Hindus wherein elder brothers give gifts to their younger sister and also elder sisters give gifts to their younger brother.

Giving a glimpse into her festivities, Sara shared three Instagram videos which shows her having goofing around with Ibrahim.

“Happy new year. Life is short- live, laugh, love and avoid mosquitoes,” she wrote.

In the first video, Sara can be seen asking Ibrahim ‘what’s up’ telling him to say ‘something funny, really fast’. He chooses a PJ to entertain her. “Knock, knock,” he said. “Who’s there,” she asked. “Amos,” he gives her a hint, and she screams, “A mosquito!” They keep the joke going with ‘another mosquito’ and ‘yet another mosquito’ in two more videos.

A few days ago, Sara and Ibrahim were seen rejoicing in Diwali festivities on Sunday.









