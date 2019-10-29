close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 29, 2019

Sara Ali Khan celebrates siblinghood with Ibrahim by her side on Bhai Dooj

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 29, 2019
Sara Ali Khan celebrates siblinghood with Ibrahim by her side on Bhai Dooj 

Sara Ali Khan has found new ways of annoying her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of Bhai Dooj on Tuesday.

Bhai Dooj is a festival celebrated by Hindus wherein elder brothers give gifts to their younger sister and also elder sisters give gifts to their younger brother.

Giving a glimpse into her festivities, Sara shared three Instagram videos which shows her having goofing around with Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan twins with mom Amrita Singh, goofs around with brother Ibrahim at Diwali

“Happy new year. Life is short- live, laugh, love and avoid mosquitoes,” she wrote.

In the first video, Sara can be seen asking Ibrahim ‘what’s up’ telling him to say ‘something funny, really fast’. He chooses a PJ to entertain her. “Knock, knock,” he said. “Who’s there,” she asked. “Amos,” he gives her a hint, and she screams, “A mosquito!” They keep the joke going with ‘another mosquito’ and ‘yet another mosquito’ in two more videos.

A few days ago, Sara and Ibrahim were seen rejoicing in Diwali festivities on Sunday. 



Latest News

More From Bollywood