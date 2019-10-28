Sara Ali Khan twins with mom Amrita Singh, goofs around with brother Ibrahim at Diwali

Sara Ali Khan was seen putting on her ravishing avatar as she turned up for Diwali celebrations in style.

The gorgeous diva was seen spending the festival with her mother, famed actress Amrita Singh in a matching red hot outfit.

Inside Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali festivities with Ibrahim, Taimur, Saif and Kareena Kapoor

The Simmba actress was also seen goofing around with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing her cutesy pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote:

“Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas.”

In her pictures, Sara can be seen decked up in a red and gold ethnic ensemble with umbrella sleeves. She completed her look with bright red bangles and heavy earrings.



Meanwhile, Ibrahim looked dapper clad in an embellished blue kurta.

The Khans headed out to attend Amitabh Bachchan’s grand Diwali bash after their adorable photo session.







