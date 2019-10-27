Inside Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali festivities with Ibrahim, Taimur, Saif and Kareena Kapoor

It is glam galore over at the Khan-Kapoor residence as Sara Ali Khan spends some quality time with her father Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim and Taimur as well as step-mother Kareena Kapoor.

In photos shared by the 24-year-old Simmba actor on Instagram, the entire family radiates as they put on their glam best looks for their glitzy Diwali celebrations.

One of the photos shows Sara and Ibrahim striking a pose with their step-mother Kareena as well as B-Town’s favourite toddler, Taimur while a content-Saif Ali Khan also appears to be donning a blissful expression standing by his loved ones.

Another photo shared by the diva shows Ibrahim serving major brother goals as he gets spotted in the corner of a mirror clicking a picture for his sister.

Sara on the other hand, was nothing short of a vision as she rocked an ethnic blue dress, while Kareena radiated in a beige satin traditional attire paired with a pink dupatta.

