Noor Zafar Khan steals the show at Fashion Pakistan Week

Pakistan's acclaimed TV actress and model Noor Zafar Khan made heads turn on the third and final day of Fashion Pakistan Week 2019 and also earned accolades from the designer herself.



Famous fashion designer, Huma Adnan took to social media on Sunday and commended her saying, “Noor Khan, the epitome of beauty and grace walks effortlessly to close my show.”

“Pity I wasn’t there but she did complete justice to the simple outfit with highlight being the gorgeous hand made accessories in all gold by refugees to compliment the outfit,” she further added.









