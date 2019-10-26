Four Pakistani cueists named for IBSF World Snooker Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association has named four cueists for this month’s IBSF World Snooker Championship.

According to an official of PBSA, Pakistan number one Mohammad Asif has been included in team along with Zulfiqar Qadir, Babar Masih and Mubashir Raza for the championship to be played in Turkey from 29th October.

Mohammad Asif had also won the IBSF world title in 2012 while he had recently won the national ranking snooker championship in Karachi as well. Earlier this year, he went down fighting against India’s Laxman Rawat in the final of World 6 Red balls Championship.

Zulfiqar Babar, who is currently ranked 2 in Pakistan Snooker Rankings, had won Asian team championship earlier this year with his partner Babar Masih.

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association have hoped for a better performance by Pakistani cueists in IBSF World Snooker Championship.

Meanwhile, a source in PBSA confirmed to geo.tv that top two cueists will be sponsored by PBSA while the expenses of two others, Babar and Mubashir, will be borne by their provincial association Punjab Snooker Association.

“We had received invitation for four players but due to unavailability of funds from government the PBSA was not in position to send more than two players,” said the source.

“However, PBSA did invite provinces to sponsor their better ranked players,” the source added while highlighting that offer was for players among top 8 of rankings.

The source further said that Mubashir Raza who is ranked five was approved on basis of his ranking and Babar Masih who is outside of top 8 (currently ranked 13) was approved on the basis of his performances in international tournaments this year.

The four cueists will leave for Antalya on early Monday morning.