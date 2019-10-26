Kashmiris across LoC to observe Black Day on Sunday

MIRPUR: All is set by the people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world to observe Black Day on October 27 to mark strong protest and indignation against the forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 72 years since this bleak day in 1947.

The Kashmiri people consider October 27 as the Black Day in the history of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir when India had landed its armed troops against their aspirations and the wishes.

The day is observed every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu and Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

This year, the day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached at its climax following the massive protests by the people of occupied state for the last 84 days against August 5 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed region after abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

In Mirpur, the major protest rally will be taken out by District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political parties at District Courts premises which will be addressed by the leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society.

The speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right to self determination to Kashmiris.