Sara Ali Khan's jaw-dropping look from Diwali is winning hearts

With Diwali finally here, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is wooing anyone who sets their eyes on her with her ethereal and jaw-dropping ethnic look.

The 24-year-old Aaj Kal actor looked nothing short of a beauty queen with a ravishing saree wrapped around her that has left all her fans in absolute awe of her beauty.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a white ensemble as she twins with mom Amrita Singh

The actor was papped at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party as she turned heads in her ombre yellow and orange saree with a pink blouse and a matching purse, with her hair flowing down her back.

Check out the photos below:



