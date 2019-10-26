Sara Ali Khan's jaw-dropping look from Diwali is winning hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With Diwali finally here, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is wooing anyone who sets their eyes on her with her ethereal and jaw-dropping ethnic look.
The 24-year-old Aaj Kal actor looked nothing short of a beauty queen with a ravishing saree wrapped around her that has left all her fans in absolute awe of her beauty.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a white ensemble as she twins with mom Amrita Singh
The actor was papped at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party as she turned heads in her ombre yellow and orange saree with a pink blouse and a matching purse, with her hair flowing down her back.
Check out the photos below:
With Diwali finally here, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is wooing anyone who sets their eyes on her with her ethereal and jaw-dropping ethnic look.
The 24-year-old Aaj Kal actor looked nothing short of a beauty queen with a ravishing saree wrapped around her that has left all her fans in absolute awe of her beauty.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a white ensemble as she twins with mom Amrita Singh
The actor was papped at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party as she turned heads in her ombre yellow and orange saree with a pink blouse and a matching purse, with her hair flowing down her back.
Check out the photos below: