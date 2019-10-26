Azadi March by Fazlur Rehman: Here is all you need to know

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to hold anti-government rally, dubbed by his party as ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad on October 31, 2019.



Maulana Fazl, in June 2019, had announced that his party would hold a long march towards Islamabad in the month of October. Earlier in October, the JUI-F chief set October 27 as the date of the Azadi march but later deferred it to October 31.

The JUI-F chief has demanded Prime Minister Imran’s resignation and has said that anything less will not be acceptable.

Fazl has blamed the Prime Minister for the country’s economic woes and other troubles. The prime minister, on the other hand, has said that Fazl’s march has a ‘special agenda’.

Initially, the other opposition parties (PPP and PML-N) objected to the unilateral announcement about the Azadi March but later extended their support to Maulana when he took them into confidence about its plans.

The government has warned the opposition that anyone who tries to take the law into their hands will be dealt with strictly.

Also, the Islamabad police has arrested two JUI-F leaders just days before planned anti-government rally.

Maulana Fazl has said that Azadi March will kick start from Karachi after JUI-F’s gathering there on October 27. Rallies from Balochistan would also join the march in Karachi.

Fazl has said that the next course of action will be announced after reaching the Federal capital. He also warned that countrywide protests will be staged if Azadi March was stopped.

Major opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have assured Maulana Fazl of their support.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured Maulana Fazl that the party workers and leaders will attend the Azadi March during a telephonic conversation on Thursday.

A meeting between Bilawal and Fazl is also expected before the Azadi March.

Maulana also contacted Nawaz Sharif and inquired about his health. Nawaz thanked Maulana for inquiring his health and reiterated his commitment of participation of the PML-N in Azadi March.

The government formed a seven-member committee, headed by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak comprising National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, PTI leader Asad Umar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri to hold dialogues with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

Several rounds of talks had been held between the government’s negotiating team and Rahbar committee, however, deadlock between the government and opposition parties over the demand of resignation of Prime Minister still persists.

Fazl says irrespective of any government action, they would reach Islamabad on October 31.

Meanwhile, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued an alert and said that Azadi March leaders are on the terror hit-list.

The NACTA has issued an alert letter and warned political parties, particularly Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and those taking part in Azadi March, to be vigilant and watchful.