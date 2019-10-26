close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 26, 2019

Jannat Zubair claims to win 'India's Most Popular Teenager Face' award

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 26, 2019

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rehmani, an emerging TikTok queen, seems to  beam with joy as she, in her  Instagram post, has claimed to win 'India’s Most Popular Teenager Face' award.

The actress, who's the personification of beauty, also shared a video on social media  wherein  she can be seen rejoicing with the award.

 Taking to Instagram, she posted her photo holding the award and wrote: "India’s Most Popular Teenager Face", adding, "Blessed and how can’t thank y’all enough for everything  @zubairrahmani09 and mummaa I love you both so muchhhh! #alhumdulillah"

 


Jannat, who rose to fame with   TV show Tu Ashiquie, entertains her fans with videos and amazing clips on several famous platforms. She has huge fan following on TikTok.

The social media app has become a rage amongst the teenagers in no time and in fact, it is also a very promising platform for budding artists and actors who wish to showcase their talent. Jannat has achieved humongous success already on this platform by maximizing her exposure.

