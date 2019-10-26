Jannat Zubair claims to win 'India’s Most Popular Teenager Face' award

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rehmani, an emerging TikTok queen, seems to beam with joy as she, in her Instagram post, has claimed to win 'India’s Most Popular Teenager Face' award.

The actress, who's the personification of beauty, also shared a video on social media wherein she can be seen rejoicing with the award.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her photo holding the award and wrote: "India’s Most Popular Teenager Face", adding, "Blessed and how can’t thank y’all enough for everything @zubairrahmani09 and mummaa I love you both so muchhhh! #alhumdulillah"





Jannat, who rose to fame with TV show Tu Ashiquie, entertains her fans with videos and amazing clips on several famous platforms. She has huge fan following on TikTok.



The social media app has become a rage amongst the teenagers in no time and in fact, it is also a very promising platform for budding artists and actors who wish to showcase their talent. Jannat has achieved humongous success already on this platform by maximizing her exposure.