Women booed, forced to leave NYC bar after confronting Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK: A female comedian was booed and two women forced to leave after protesting Harvey Weinstein's presence at an event for young actors in New York.

Actor Zoe Stuckless, 21, and comedian Amber Rollo, 31, separately also condemned Weinstein´s actions before being asked to leave, according to social media posts by the two women.

Zoe Stuckless said Harvey Weinstein was 'surrounded by a cadre of young women and two bodyguards' and claimed he wasn't hiding at the event.



She confronted Harvey Weinstein and branded him 'rapist'.

She said 'bodyguards herded' her out and 'event organizers were happy to see me go' but as she left crying other women thanked her for speaking up



She claimed he came to watch young artists be vulnerable on stage, adding that 'bartenders' and others had previously 'booed' a woman on stage who wanted to address the 'elephant in the room' .

After witnessing Stuckless's actions, Rollo told Weinstein: "You're a monster. What are you doing out here?"

Comedian Kelly Bachman, 27, was performing on Wednesday night in the 'Actor´s Hour' at a bar in lower Manhattan where Weinstein was in attendance, according to report.

In her post on Instagram, she referred to the 67-year-old producer as 'Freddy Krueger' and 'the elephant in the room' during her set.





The comedian was escorted outside by a woman with the producer, US media reports said, and the bar confirmed in a Facebook post that a "heckler" had been asked to leave.



Weinstein's publicist was reported to have said he was out with friends, and "trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down."



The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.



Weinstein has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by more than 80 women, and was a catalyst for America´s #MeToo movement last year.





