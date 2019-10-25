Lynn and co await new-look Pakistan side in T20 warm-up

Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam's first assignment will be to face the Chris Lynn-led side in their tune-up match for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

The tourists will have to be on their game from the get-go upon landing in Australia, as their opposition for the warm-up game features no slouches.

The 12-man side named for the fixture has Lynn as the most recognisable face. However, the roster also boasts as many as 10 players who play for Big Bash sides, meaning that the new captain Babar Azam could be in for a mini baptism of fire before the actual baptism of fire.

In addition to Lynn, the Cricket Australia XI has Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk — all from Melbourne Renegades.

Chris Green and Alex Ross represent the Sydney Thunder, whereas Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope and Dan Fallins (all from Sydney Sixers) have also been selected.

Nathan McSweeney from Queensland and wicketkeeper Baxter Holt are the 11th and 12th members of the line-up.

"We’re pleased to provide another opportunity for some of Australia’s brightest talent to showcase themselves against the touring Pakistan side," Cricket Australia National Talent and Pathway Manager, Graham Manou, is quoted as saying on the Brisbane Heat website.

"A match against international opposition provides an ideal opportunity for these players to test and hone their skills in the lead up to the KFC Big Bash League.

“This is also an opportunity for Chris Lynn to demonstrate the leadership skills which have seen him elevated to the captaincy of the Brisbane Heat in recent years.

“We will look to him to share his knowledge and experience with a promising group of young cricketers in this match."