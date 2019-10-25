What is immune thrombocytopenia -- ITP?

KARACHI: The doctors have confirmed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not have bone cancer, but rather acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).



What is ITP?

The ITP (Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura) commonly referred as immune thrombocytopenia is an immune disorder in which the blood doesn't clot normally. It can cause excessive bruising and bleeding.

Drastic drop in the level of platelets, or thrombocytes, in the blood results in ITP. Platelets are the cells that help blood clot.

The ITP usually happens when platelets are mistakenly attacked and destroyed by own immune system.