Taapsee Pannu reveals she’s been removed from films where heroes disapproved of her

Taapsee Pannu came forth revealing that during the signing process of the film Saand Ki Aankh many told her that this was a stupid decision, one of the biggest she ever made apparently.

While simultaneously people were also asking her why she chose to do a film with two heroines, particularly because she is scheduled to play a 60-year-old woman, many were doubting her abilities in this regard.

During a chat with the Indian Express, Pannu talked about her thoughts on bringing about a change in the film industry, by aiming to release an all-female lead film close to Diwali. She further went on to talk about how opportunities had changed in the film industry for female stars in the last couple of years.

During the chat, the star revealed that she was excited because this movie would be the only female-led film and that makes it a very unique selling point.



The star was quoted as saying, “If you don’t like it, I’ll be happy to take the criticism. But give us a chance. You will leave with a smile on your face and tears in your eyes.”

One surprising revelation that Taapsee made was that, if certain heroes didn’t approve of her as a possible female lead, for reasons other than professionalism, work ethic or compatibility, she would be replaced.

Furthermore she also touched on the wage gap that female stars have to endure in the industry, even with pay increasing after box office hits, the female stars were never paid as much as their male counterparts.

Taapsee seemed very confident about the film’s success but her humbleness exuded a sense of maturity.

“Even if it hadn’t been my film, then also I would have prayed that it works so that women-led films get the confidence in releasing on a big date. Because a big date is always reserved for a big hero. Even if there is a clash, it’ll be between two big heroes. Why do we always get leftover dates? So I hope this is a step towards that change. What will happen in the worst case? You’ll fail. But people will say at least they tried.”

She further went on to explain some mental hardships as well, citing that one of the biggest was that when she signed the contract for the film, people began to spew criticism.

They told her no one would want to see a film of female actors without any male hero in the mix. She said, “When we said yes to the film, everyone around us said this is the stupidest decision because why would you do a two girl film without any hero, who wants to play an old woman?”