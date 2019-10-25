Alia Bhatt posts throwback picture to wish mom Soni Razdan a happy birthday

Alia Bhatt rummaged through her childhood pictures and surprised her mom with a throwback picture in an attempt to make her mother’s birthday more special.

The 26-year-old actor captioned the picture with the sweetest message for her mother, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me. Happy Birthday Mama."

The picture she posted shows the mother-daughter duo spending some quality time. Alia is seen on her mother’s lap, with a smile on her face, while her mother smiles, leaning back into a couch.



Alia Bhatt’s mother is a veteran in the film industry. This year she celebrated her 63rd birthday. She rose to fame with films like Saaransh, Mandi and Gumrah. In 1986, Soni married Mahesh Bhatt and had two children with the film maker.