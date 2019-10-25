Salman Khan to appear in a film by Sajid Nadiadwala with Akshay Kumar?

Sajid Nadiadwala excited film enthusiasts when he revealed his excitement regarding Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan coming together for his next release.

This announcement sent a large fan following into daydreams and excitement, however that excitement was only short-lived when it was revelaed that Nadiadwala was only referring to the clash that Dabangg 3 and Housefull 4 will have on the box office.

However, later on Sajid did confirm that he was open to the idea of making a production which would reunite the two actors on the big screen.

The director shared, "I'd be more than happy to get them together on screen, however, all of us are busy with other commitments. Once we’re free and ready, we'd definitely want to create something big and magical. If we come together again, it is going to be one big party on the sets."

The actor duo has previously appeared on films like Mujse Shaadi Karogi or Jaan-e-Mann. Both of these films were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala himself and it seems like there would be no better person than him to make this reunion a possibility on the big screen.

Currently both the actors are busy with their own filming and promotions for their films, Dabangg 3 and Housefull 4. So fans might have to sit tight on their hopes for now.