Shah Rukh Khan reveals thoughts on not feeling handsome enough in first film

Shah Rukh Khan told the press that although he does not want to appear like a showoff, his fame, stardom and popularity is nothing short of a dream come true.

For an orphan to make it big in Mumbai and become one of the most beloved actors, is no small feat. He is quoted as saying, "I don't want to show off but I am genuinely a dream come true. I am a lower-middle-class boy, an orphan, who got into the city of glamour, became a movie star and the world showered me with love. This only happens in dreams. I never thought of it. I still have a hard time believing it. I never think of myself as a star, sometimes I have to behave like a star, which is not interesting. But I love my job."

SRK's career started off while working for TV serials, for him to make such a tremendous jump, from TV to cinema is something most merely dream about. After his debut on the big screen, his movies started topping charts, his very first film, Deewana, sky rocketed his career and there was no turning back since then for the actor.



As a shock to many, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he used to consider himself ugly in his initial moves, he is quoted as saying, "When I saw myself for the first time on screen, this was for the rushes. Rushes are dailies. You shoot the scenes and you see the negatives. That was the time when we had negatives. So, I was looking at Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman rushes in RK Studio. And I realized I am so ugly.



He added, "My hair was so bad! I was doing pathetic acting in front of actors such as Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, and Juhi Chawla. Around 4ish, there used to be a flight of Air India that offered a 25 percent discount. I used to get those tickets back in the days. In fact, producers too would book tickets that had discounts. I bought one and went to the airport realizing that I cannot be an actor. However, Juhi and Aziz (director Aziz Mirza) convinced me saying 'Final would be better'. However, they lied. I never looked better. I kept looking bad. But I feel extremely fortunate as people have loved me so much. I remember initially one of the big things for me was that 'Main Dilli wala hoon aur Dilwala hoon.' Everybody here (in Delhi) treats me like their own. I have always said I can never feel like a star here. I only come for love here."