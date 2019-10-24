Edward Snowden opens up about exploring the existence of aliens

American whistleblower Edward Snowden has some intel for all Area 51 conspirators as after a thorough search of the US intelligence networks, he found all theories revolving the subject to be untrue.

The former CIA employee with some of the United States’ most confidential data at his easy disposal used the opportunity to hunt for some of the most pondered questions, including those encircling extraterrestrial existence.

In his recently-released memoir Permanent Record, the former National Security Agency contractor wrote: “For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven't contacted US intelligence."

Furthermore, speaking about the moon landing and climate change, Snowden said: “In case you were wondering: Yes, man really did land on the moon. Climate change is real. Chemtrails are not a thing.”

Moreover, shedding light on the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that sparked controversies surrounding aliens, he joked: “I know, Joe, I know you want there to be aliens."