Thu Oct 24, 2019
Web Desk
October 24, 2019

Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a white ensemble as she twins with mom Amrita Singh

Web Desk
Sara Ali Khan has all eyes fixated on her as the diva’s sartorial choices have become the talk of town of late.

Sara Ali Khan mesmerised by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

The gorgeous beauty stepped out with her mother Amrita Singh clad in a graceful white attire and we cannot stop obsessing over how stunning the mother-daughter duo looks.

Sara Ali Khan dressed in a white dress gets mobbed by a young eager fan 

“It’s an all white kind of night,” the Kedarnath starlet captioned her pictures.

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan part ways after trying to make things work

Sara completed her look with white ethnic khussas and a silver metallic bag. While Amrita added a pop of colour to her monochromatic ensemble with a bright red clutch.

Sara will next be seen in Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and in Coolie no 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. 

