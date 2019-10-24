Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a white ensemble as she twins with mom Amrita Singh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan has all eyes fixated on her as the diva’s sartorial choices have become the talk of town of late.
The gorgeous beauty stepped out with her mother Amrita Singh clad in a graceful white attire and we cannot stop obsessing over how stunning the mother-daughter duo looks.
“It’s an all white kind of night,” the Kedarnath starlet captioned her pictures.
Sara completed her look with white ethnic khussas and a silver metallic bag. While Amrita added a pop of colour to her monochromatic ensemble with a bright red clutch.
Sara will next be seen in Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and in Coolie no 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.
