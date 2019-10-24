Salman Khan’s doting reaction to a tiny fan leaves fans mesmerized

After launching the trailer for his upcoming film, Dabangg 3, Salman khan was headed to attend a Diwali party at Ramesh Taurani’s residence.

Upon reaching the location, Salman was swarmed by paps. While the star graciously posed for the photographers, he spotted a young fan patiently waiting to click a selfie with him.



He called the little fan towards him and posed for a selfie with her. In a video posted online, the whole exchange was recorded and after seeing how the Dabangg 3 star interacted with the people, fans were left in awe.

Salman had the biggest smile on his face while his fan began talking to him, telling him that she watched the trailer of his upcoming movie and told him she’ll be posting this picture on social media. In reply to her excitement, Salman Khan simply smiled, patted her head and blessed her.



Netizens deemed this exchange adorable and gushed over the kind gesture of the superstar towards the kid.